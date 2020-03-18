Several malls, shopping centers closing temporarily amid COVID-19 concerns

Simon Property Group, one of the largest shopping mall operators in the U.S., is temporarily closing all of its nationwide properties due to coronavirus COVID-19.

The company made the announcement Wednesday afternoon following extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of the virus.

Simon will close all of its retail properties, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S., including the Galleria Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Houston Premium Outlets in the Houston area.

This measure will take effect from 7 p.m. local time today and will end on March 29.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Here's a list of affected malls and shopping centers.