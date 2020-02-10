Sentencing for former Orlando daycare worker accused of hot van death delayed

The sentencing for a former Orlando daycare worker accused of leaving a boy in a hot van, ultimately causing his death, was expected to begin Monday but has been delayed after the judge reportedly postponed.

Deborah Saint Charles is accused of leaving a three-year-old boy in a hot van for 12 hours, causing his death. Orlando Police said that Saint Charles picked up Myles Hill on the morning of August 7, 2017. After making two stops, she never checked to make sure he got out of the van. His body was found inside that night after spending all day in that hot van outside of the Little Miracles Academy. Saint Charles said that she forgot Myles was in the van because she was on her phone.

Investigators said that it was 94 degrees that day in Orlando and that the inside of the van reached up to 144 degrees.

Police said that according to the daycare roster, Saint Charles was not authorized to drive children. The Little Miracles Academy was ultimately shut down by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). The family of Myles filed a negligence lawsuit against the daycare and settled out of court last year.

Saint Charles recently pleaded no contest to manslaughter charges, so she will be sentenced.

