Volusia deputy rescues 72-year-old man after wheelchair falls into New Smyrna Beach marina
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A Volusia County sheriff's deputy jumped into dark water to rescue a 72-year-old man who fell from his wheelchair into a marina in New Smyrna Beach, authorities said.
Man found clinging to pipe
The backstory:
The rescue happened after someone outside a locked gate heard the man calling for help and dialed 911.
When first responders arrived, they found the man struggling to stay afloat while clinging to a pipe in the water.
Body camera video shows Volusia Sheriff's Sgt. Leven entering the water with a rescue buoy after spotting the man.
"He has the patient, we're just trying to get him out of the water," one responder said as crews worked to bring the man to safety.
The deputy guided rescuers to a nearby staircase, where the man was pulled from the water.
Man expected to recover
What's next:
New Smyrna Beach paramedics evaluated the 72-year-old at the scene.
"I would say it's your lucky day," one responder told the man after the rescue.
Authorities said he was not seriously injured and is recovering.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and New Smyrna Beach Fire Rescue.