Sen. Gillibrand introduces amendment to Defense bill establishing office to study UFOs

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., introduced an amendment to the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) last week that would establish an office in the Department of Defense to study UFOs , or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

According to Section 1652 of the proposed bill , which Congress could pick up as soon as later this month, the new office would replace the present Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force program in the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence.

The amendment, titled "Establishment of Office to Address Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," explains that the new office would develop procedures to synchronize and standardize the collection, reporting and analysis of UAP-related phenomena across the Department of Defense .

Such information would also be collected in "a centralized repository."

The office would also coordinate with U.S. allies "to better assess the nature and extent" of UAP.

If passed, the amendment would also require the new office to submit an annual report about its findings to Congress. Special attention would be paid to the potential national security threats posed by UAP, as well as an assessment of whether such phenomena could be attributed to foreign adversaries.

Gillibrand's amendment comes following last summer's release of an inconclusive report by the Director of National Intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena.

The report, which was ordered by Congress last year, examined 144 reports of UAPs from U.S. government sources since 2004.

Eighty of the reported incidents were observed with multiple sensors, including "radar, infrared, electro-optical, weapon seekers, and visual observation."

"Unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics" were observed in 18 of the reported incidents, including the ability to "remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernible means of propulsion."

U.S. intelligence analysts could only explain one of the sightings in the report, which was identified as a large balloon deflating.

