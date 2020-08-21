Sen. Carper caught cursing on open mic during hearing
PHILADELPHIA - A technical snafu during a virtual U.S. Senate hearing ends in an expletive meltdown that was broadcast live.
It happened at the start of Delaware Democratic Sen. Thomas Carper's question portion during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing with testimony from U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Carper dropped a few F-bombs (which are muted in the video above). That's when a staffer steped in to help, and the hearing resumed.
The senator tweeted later, "Those who know me know that there are few things that get me more fired up than protecting the Postal Service! #DontMessWithUSPS."
Advertisement
RELATED ARTICLES:
- Who is Louis DeJoy? Embattled postal leader is Trump donor with deep GOP ties
- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says ballots No. 1 priority, but details no plan
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore USPS cuts
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP