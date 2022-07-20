Seminole County firefighters to give out free smoke alarms to residents

The Seminole County Fire Department will be going door-to-door in a Sanford neighborhood on Wednesday giving out free smoke alarms to residents.

Last week, a home in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood went up in flames and more than half of it was damaged. Firefighters say the home had no smoke detectors. While everyone survived the fire, it was a close call and could have had a very different and tragic outcome.

Firefighters are now trying to prevent this from happening to anyone else. The alarms firefighters will be handing out come with a 10-year lithium battery. Smoke detectors can be the first line of defense for fires – but only if they work.

In addition to smoke alarms, they'll also be giving out other fire prevention materials, including 450 bed shakers, which alert the deaf or hard of hearing in the event a smoke alarm activates.

The Seminole County Fire Department will be in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where the fire broke out from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday to give away free smoke detectors.

