Semi-truck runs off road, overturns in Pine Hills: Troopers

By
Published  June 20, 2025 10:11am EDT
Orange County
A semi-truck overturned while traveling southbound on North Pine Hills Road on Friday morning, troopers say. There is currently roadblock for the southbound lanes for clean-up. The crash remains under investigation.

The Brief

    • A semi-truck ran off the road and overturned on Friday morning in the Pine Hills area.
    • The driver of the truck was not injured.
    • There is currently still roadblock for the southbound lanes of North Pine Hills Road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A semi-truck ran off the road and overturned on Friday morning in the Pine Hills area, troopers say. 

What happened?

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place Friday morning in Orange County.

Troopers say a 2009 semi-truck with a trailer was traveling southbound on North Pine Hills Road, north of Balboa Drive. 

Officials say the driver of the truck failed to negotiate the curve, ran off the roadway right and overturned. 

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man from Winter Springs, was not injured and remained on-scene. 

The scene of the crash is still currently being cleaned up. 

What you can do:

There is currently still roadblock for the southbound lanes of North Pine Hills Road while officials clean up the scene. 

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

What's next:

Authorities say the crash currently remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on June 20, 2025.

