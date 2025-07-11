Seeing smoke? Brush fire burning near Lake Jesup, Sanford

The Brief A small brush fire is burning near the Lake Jesup Conservation Area, officials said. Size: 5 acres Containment: 0% No homes or people are at risk, officials said.



If you're smelling smoke or seeing ash fall near Sanford, it is due to a brush fire burning nearby.

A small brush fire, named the Skyway Fire, was reported Friday afternoon near the Lake Jesup Conservation Area, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue and Florida Fire Service.

The fire is estimated to be about 5 acres and is burning towards Lake Jesup, a spokesperson for Seminole County Fire Rescue told FOX 35. It is 0% contained at last check.

The fire appears to be burning in an open area. SCFR said no lives are in danger and no residential homes are at risk.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A small brush fire sparked Friday afternoon near the Lake Jesup Conservation Area, sending smoke and ash into the air. Photo: Seminole County Fire Rescue.

There is also no need to call 911 to report the fire unless you're seeing direct columns of smoke, SCFR said. Photos showed fire crews spraying water on some brush. Another photos showed flames sending smoke columns into the air.