Seeing smoke? Here's what's causing hazy skies over Orlando area

The Brief The U.S. Forest Service conducted a 1,026-acre prescribed burn in the Ocala National Forest, with smoke drifting into parts of Central Florida. Officials say the burns help reduce wildfire risk but may cause smoky conditions and temporary road hazards. Dry, drought-like conditions across the region could increase fire activity in the coming weeks.



The U.S. Forest Service says a prescribed burn was conducted in the Ocala National Forest on Monday.

Smoke from the 1,026-acrea fire north of Altoona has drifted into the Orlando area, producing hazy skies north and northwest of the metro area across Lake, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

The work is expected to continue through the day as weather conditions permit, officials said.

The backstory:

Officials said the burns are routine land-management tools used in Florida, particularly in late winter and early spring, to reduce excess vegetation and lower the risk of more dangerous wildfires.

Officials have also advised motorists and visitors to watch for warning signs along nearby roads before and during burn operations.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed fires. Air quality information is available through the AirNow.gov website. Drivers encountering smoke on roadways are urged to slow down and use headlights.

Weather conditions will be evaluated in the hours leading up to each burn. If conditions are unfavorable, scheduled fire operations may be postponed or canceled.

Drought conditions persist

Forecasters warned that dry conditions across the region could lead to more fire activity in the coming weeks. Much of Central Florida remains in drought, with rainfall totals about 2 to 5 inches below normal over the past couple of months.

While prescribed burns are planned and monitored, officials said the ongoing dryness raises the risk of fires getting out of control later in the winter and into spring if conditions worsen.