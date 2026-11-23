The Brief Floodwaters continue to rise in Volusia County's Stone Island community, leaving homes surrounded by waist-deep water and alligators. Rescue crews evacuated a family, including a young son who uses a wheelchair, after five days trapped inside their home. The city has provided temporary toilets and showers as residents face continued flooding from the rising St. Johns River.



Families in Volusia County's Stone Island community are continuing to deal with rising floodwaters five days after heavy rain inundated parts of Central Florida, leaving some homes surrounded by waist-deep water.

Residents have been forced to use kayaks and other watercraft to move belongings and navigate flooded streets. Some homes are completely cut off, with alligators spotted swimming just feet from residents' doorsteps.

Family rescued after five days

What they're saying:

Angela Macaluso and her family remained trapped inside their home for five days as floodwaters continued to rise around the property.

"The water is completely surrounding the house," Macaluso said.

With water levels continuing to climb, the family decided it was time to evacuate. Rescue crews helped transport them to safety by raft, including Macaluso's young son, who uses a wheelchair.

Macaluso said the family was particularly concerned about navigating the floodwaters after dark, when it becomes difficult to see what may be beneath the surface.

"They are a little scared, but I know that they will be OK. I'm trying to get them to leave before dark because after dark you can't drive on it and you don't know what's underneath," she said.

Community resources and support

Although Macaluso's family is now safe, many residents remain in their homes as they wait for floodwaters to recede.

The flooding has also left some residents unable to use their toilets and showers. The city has established temporary restroom and shower facilities for people affected by the conditions.

Despite the challenges, residents say neighbors are helping one another through the flooding.

"We are a together community. Everybody knows everybody. We get along well together. We help each other. It's always been that way," resident Donald Boss Sr. said.

St. Johns River expected to continue rising

What's next:

Stone Island, located across Lake Monroe near Deltona, is among the communities affected by the rising St. Johns River.

The river has reached historic levels, and officials expect water levels to continue rising, potentially keeping some neighborhoods underwater throughout the week.

For families in Stone Island, the uncertainty remains as they wait for the floodwaters to recede and the community to become accessible again.