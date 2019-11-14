Search underway for murder suspect out of Mississippi in Spring: Pct. 3

Authorities are searching for a murder suspect on the run from Mississippi at an apartment complex in Spring.

Precinct 3 deputies are currently at the scene of Harmony Park Apartments with officials from the U.S. Marshal's Office and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. A perimeter has been set up.

Authorities say the suspect, 52-year-old Roderick Bowers, is wanted out of Gulfport, Mississippi and considered armed and dangerous.

Bowers is wanted for homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated domestic violence.