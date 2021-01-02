Expand / Collapse search

Search suspended for Florida-bound boat believed carrying 20 from Bahamas

By The Associated Press
MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a boat that didn’t show up as planned in South Florida.

The 29-foot (9-meter) Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel left Bimini, Bahamas, on Monday and was supposed to arrive in Lake Worth, near West Palm Beach, on Tuesday. It was reported overdue that day and Coast Guard and Bahamian authorities began searching for it.

The Coast Guard and its partner agencies searched an area that is roughly double the size of Massachusetts, for about 84 hours.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people," said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Seventh District Chief of Response. "I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible."