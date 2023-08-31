Search rescue continues for Brevard County windsurfer who went missing during Hurricane Idalia: Deputies

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is searching for a windsurfer who went missing near Merritt Island Wednesday evening.

Rescuers began searching for 60-year-old Greggory Johnson around 7 p.m. after he went missing in the Banana River near the area of Kelly Park in Merritt Island, officials said.

On Thursday, Coast Guard Officials and members of the FWC recovered the board and windsurfing sail near the eastern shore of the river, across from Kelly Park.

Deputies said they found Johnson's car still located at the park. Johnson is described as 5'11 inches tall, stocky build with gray hair, and was last seen wearing black shorts.

Anyone who may have information about this incident are asked to please call Agent Andrew Weston of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office General Crimes Unit at 321-431-5460 or via the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 321-633-7162.