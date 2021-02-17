Search continues for suspect in car theft that led to AMBER alert

Deputies in Hillsborough County are still looking for the car thief who prompted an AMBER alert yesterday afternoon.

The suspect sped off with an SUV as a 13-month old baby was sleeping inside.

It happened right in the family's driveway on Green Valley Street in Valrico. Deputies say Chelsea West left the vehicle running as she unloaded it and went inside the home for less than a minute. When she returned, the SUV was gone.

Her daughter was asleep in her car seat because the mother didn’t want to wake her.

Deputies found the SUV two hours later, abandoned at St. Andrews Methodist Chuch three miles away.

Video released Wednesday shows Master Corporal John Seale pulling Tinnley West from her seat – a little warm but otherwise OK. She was returned to her family moments later.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, deputies say anyone with information about the suspect should call the sheriff's office.