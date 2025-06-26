Sea turtles struggling to nest on Brevard County beaches due to beach toys, deep holes

The Brief Sea turtles are struggling to nest on Brevard beaches because of human hazards. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society is tracking a spike in beach toys and deep holes trapping turtles this summer. As beaches get busier over the summer, nesting season is also increasing.



As sea turtle nesting season moves into full swing along Florida’s Space Coast, conservationists are raising alarms about a growing number of hazards caused by human activity, putting the species at increased risk during their most vulnerable time of year.

What we know:

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society put out a warning on social media about left behind beach toys hindering turtle’s nesting paths.

Brevard County is ground zero for multiple turtle species to lay their eggs. Human caused hazards can severely impact the species, and turtle advocates are hoping more awareness and education can help change people’s behavior. Nesting season is picking up with eggs starting to hatch and mamas still coming ashore to nest.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how many sea turtles have been directly impacted by these hazards this season. Conservationists have not released exact data on nesting deterrence or injury rates. Additionally, it's unknown how widely educational outreach materials have been adopted by vacation rentals and hotels—one area experts believe could significantly improve the situation.

What you can do:

Make sure to pick up all your beach belongings and trash before leaving the beach. You can discard unwanted beach toys in "sharing" bins scattered at some beaches. If you see a hole that was left behind, fill it in with sand.

What they're saying:

Sea turtle tacking volunteers and beachgoers are concerned about how human impacts could be harming the species.

"They can even get entrapped in something like a chair and drag it with them and possibly drown," said Autumn Neilson-Herring who’s a volunteer with Sea Turtle Preservation Society.

"Some people don’t care. Some people don’t know," said Jeanne Abright loves sea turtles.

"It’s sad because you never know what frightened them or what made them turn around," said Barbara Scerbo who’s worried about turtles that try to nest and end up going back to water instead.

