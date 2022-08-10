School bus with 40 kids on it rear-ended in Lake County; no serious injuries reported

A school bus with more than two dozen kids on board was involved in a minor crash on Wednesday afternoon in Lake County, which was also the first day of school for several districts.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 2:10 p.m. near County Road 44 and Camellia Drive.

A spokesperson for Lake County School District said the bus was leaving Tavares High School when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. Forty students were on the bus at the time and no serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other details were immediately released.