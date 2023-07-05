Here's how to save money amid rising temperatures during Florida heat wave
Saving a little cash while trying to keep cool in this heat wave across Florida is essential.
Air conditioners can be gas guzzlers when it comes to cooling your home down, but it doesn't have to cost you a fortune if you alter your habits during hot months.
Dave Pruitt with All Electric Services says a couple of tricks could save you some money.
- Water heaters: If you're able, try and get a water heater timer. This will allow your water heater to not utilize so much energy and power when you're not even home to use it.
- Blinds/Curtains: close them when you aren't home. If you have blinds, turn them so they face up. When the blinds are faced down, this allows sun to still come in and sit on the floors, warming the house up.
- Electronics: Put a timer attachment on your electric plug ins, like your TVs and entertainment consoles so when you aren't home, it's not using any electricity.
- Pool pumps: Put a timer on this as well
- Window caulking: Check your outdoor windows and doors for any openings that could use some caulking. This could eliminate any warm air from getting inside.
- A/C Temperature: Ideally, have it on 78 when you're home and 80-82 when you're not home. Use ceiling fans to help in rooms you're in.