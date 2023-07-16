Family of Sarasota teen shot in the head takes action in hopes of preventing gun violence

The mother of a Sarasota teen recovering from a gunshot wound got the birthday present of a lifetime. Her son, who had been recovering in the hospital returned home.

On June 22, Aaron Hunter III was shot in the head not far from his home in the Newtown community in Sarasota and doctors weren’t sure he would survive.

Hunter says he feels very lucky to return home.

"I feel good. I feel better than what I was feeling before," Hunter shared.

Aaron Hunter III in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

The community rallied around Hunter’s family and he was able to go home on the day after his mother’s birthday.

"I’d just like to thank God and everybody for praying for me," he said.

Hunter will need continued physical therapy.

As he recovers, his family has planned a "Stop the Gun Violence Walk".

Hunter’s mom, Erica Dorsey, knows her family could have experienced a tragedy.

Police vehicles outside the scene where a Sarasota teen was shot.

"Kids have such a lack of knowledge about guns and I don’t think they understand the damage that they can cause because they see guns and they think it’s a toy, it looks cool and we can have that. But no. Once you pull that trigger it’s life or death," Dorsey explained.

Dorsey knows her family experienced a miracle and Hunter wants to share his message.

"Make sure that this doesn’t happen to anybody else or somebody that doesn’t make it and this happens to anybody else," he said.

Aaron Hunter and his mother.

They’re hopeful the community will turn out, to not only support their message but to follow it.

"I’m able to have my son printed on a shirt and it’s not saying RIP but it’s because it’s going to say Aaron strong and that’s what we are focused on and working on," said Erica.

The "Stop the Violence Walk" is scheduled for July 29. Sign-in starts at 9 a.m .and the walk will start at 10 a.m. at MLK Park 2523 Coconut Avenue, Sarasota

Aaron Hunter's family is hosting a 'Stop the Violence' walk.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help support Hunter’s family.

Sarasota police are still investigating the shooting and the details of what happened are still unknown.