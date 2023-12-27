Sarasota daredevil brings mom out of retirement for performance for 71st birthday

A wire cable that comes 35 feet off the ground is where Delilah Wallenda shines.

"When I’m up on the wire it’s thrilling, it’s exciting," she said. "I want to please the crowd. It’s my passion. It’s something I’ve done my whole life."

In October 2019, Delilah performed a wire walk with her son, daredevil Nik Wallenda, at Tampa's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. It technically marked Deliliah’s retirement.

"When I’m not doing it, I feel like something is missing," she told FOX 13.

Despite back and hand surgery along with a hip replacement, Delilah kept practicing, and Nik recognized her longing to perform once again.

"As I thought about it, my mom’s passion is performing," said Nik.

With Delilah’s 71st birthday and Christmas just weeks apart, Nik asked his mom a question which would be greater than any gift received.

"I thought it might be real cool to offer her an opportunity to perform, not knowing what the outcome would be," he said.

Without hesitation, Delilah said yes.

She will join her son and other family members under the big top for two performances of a "Brave New Wonderland" on Thursday, December 28. The show is a collaboration between Nik and the Circus Arts Conservatory.

"It’s home. I’m home when I’m up on the wire," Delilah said.

More than a gift, the act is part of Delilah’s life.

"She is going to be on the wire with us doing a pyramid, which is what she has done as a child and I have done as a child," Nik said. "Of course, she taught me how to walk the wire and hold pyramids. When I was younger she would say you need to come over, you need to practice, you need to be prepared, you need to overtrain. Now, I’m telling my mom and now our roles are reversed."

Performing together once more in their hometown of Sarasota, Delilah will show age has no limits.

"Seventy-one is just a number," she said. "You’ve just got to keep on trucking on and follow your dream. You’ve got to complete your dream. Don’t give up on it no matter how old you are, just keep going."

Delilah hopes to have a big skywalk for her birthday. She will be performing in both shows tomorrow.

"A Brave New Wonderland" also has been extended through January 7. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.