Sarah Boone trial: Defense asks for mistrial after Jorge Torres' family walks out of court

Sarah Boone's defense team asked for a mistrial during the prosecution's closing arguments on Friday after a family member of Jorge Torres walked out of court as the video of Torres inside the suitcase was replayed for the jury.

The state's prosecution was in the middle of its closing arguments and, as part of it, showed the cell phone video from Boone's cell phone of Torres in the suitcase.

Moments later, the video was paused, the audio appeared to have been cut, and the pool camera panned over to the gallery. Three members of Torres' family, including his mom, got up and walked out of the courtroom.

Following that, James Owners, defense attorney for Boone, asked the judge for a mistrial because it happened in front of the jury.

"Sarah Boone is entitled to a fair trial," he said.

"What happened here today should not ever happen. There should be safeguards in place. There's no room for this after two weeks of murder trial for something like that to happen," he said. He also accused one of the family members of having an audible emotional reaction while the video was played.

"You can't unring that bell," he said. He then blamed the prosecution for not ensuring that would not happen.

"I ask for a mistrial," he said.

Prosecutors for the state told the judge that the victim's family has a right to be there and that they were advised about what evidence would be presented at trial, including closing arguments.

"I cannot make a decision for the victim's family of homicide survivors as to whether they think they can handle it," the state's attorney said. "She or here clearly couldn't and I believe the appropriate thing was done and they left the courtroom."

"The motion's denied," the judge ruled.