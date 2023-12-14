Sanford's 'Jingle Jam' canceled as tropical storm-like conditions are expected this weekend

Sanford's Jingle Jam community holiday party which was scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17, has been canceled due to this weekend's forecast which calls for tropical storm-like conditions across Central Florida.

In a news release, Sanford Main Street, which hosts the event, said the decision to cancel the highly anticipated street festival was "unfortunate," but it was made "in consideration of the safety and well-being of our cherished residents and visitors." It added that the decision to cancel was not taken lightly.

"The team at Sanford Main Street has diligently evaluated all potential options, assessing every aspect of hosting the festival amidst the dangerous weather conditions forecasted for this weekend. However, our unwavering commitment to the welfare of our community has led us to make this difficult choice," the release read.

The annual celebration was in jeopardy earlier this year when promoters for the event said there were too many regulations governing the event and that administrative costs were becoming too high. It was officially called off in August but Sanford Main Street appealed to city leaders for a grant from the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the event was back on in November.

A strong low-pressure system forecast to form in the Gulf of Mexico had upended those plans. As it moves east, it is expected to bring tropical storm-like conditions (note: it's not a true tropical storm) to parts of Florida this weekend, including the potential for heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds.

Several advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for some parts of Central Florida as wind gusts and rain are forecast to ramp up beginning Saturday night.

"Saturday night, probably through a good part of the day, Sunday, it's wet, it's windy, and it's stormy," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Noah Bergren.

Sanford Main Street said it intends to bring back the Jingle Jam in 2024, "stronger and more vibrant than ever."



