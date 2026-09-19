8 people hurt in Sanford shooting, police say

The Brief Seminole County officials responded to a scene in the area of 10th Street and Pecan Avenue on Saturday evening. Police now confirm that all eight victims were adults.



Eight people were injured following a shooting Saturday night in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Seminole County officials responded to the area of 10th Street and Pecan Avenue for a scene with injuries around 9:54 p.m. during a gathering, according to police.

Police now confirm that all eight victims were adults. The total number of confirmed victims is eight.

Authorities have not identified any suspects at this time. It is not yet known what led to the shooting. Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 35 they are assisting the Sanford Police Department with the incident.

Police said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.