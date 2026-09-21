Man dead after shooting Monday night in Orange County, deputies say
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ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has been found dead after reports of a shooting Monday night in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Orange County deputies responded to Westbury Drive around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found a man in his 30s who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital where he died.
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What we don't know:
Police have not shared any details on the circumstances of the shooting nor any details on a potential suspect or suspects.
Police said it was very early in its investigation into the shooting.
The Source: This story uses information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.