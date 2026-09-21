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Man dead after shooting Monday night in Orange County, deputies say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published September 21, 2026 10:23 PM EDT
Published September 21, 2026 10:23 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Monday night.
    • The shooting was reportedly shortly before 8 a.m. on Westbury Drive.
    • A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has been found dead after reports of a shooting Monday night in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Orange County deputies responded to Westbury Drive around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found a man in his 30s who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital where he died.

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What we don't know:

Police have not shared any details on the circumstances of the shooting nor any details on a potential suspect or suspects.

Police said it was very early in its investigation into the shooting.

The Source: This story uses information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County NewsCrime and Public Safety