The Rialto Apartments: Final report IDs likely cause of March evacuation at Orlando complex

The Brief Engineers say soil collapsed into limestone voids beneath The Rialto, causing part of the building to sink and forcing a March evacuation. The report identified a large underground gap, along with sloping floors, cracked walls and jammed apartment doors. The Rialto says 181 households have ended their leases, and many residents have already moved out.



An engineering firm has identified the likely cause of the structural problems that forced hundreds of residents to evacuate The Rialto apartment complex in Orlando six months ago.

The firm's final report concludes the building was likely sinking because soil beneath the structure collapsed into voids in the underlying limestone, pulling support away from the ground-floor slab.

Residents reported jammed doors, popping noises

The backstory:

The evacuation happened March 19 after residents began calling 911, reporting doors that would not open and loud popping noises inside the building. Some residents said they had to climb out of windows to reach their patios because their apartment doors were jammed shut, while others feared the five-story building was collapsing.

The Rialto, located on West Sand Lake Road, includes apartments above ground-floor businesses. Both residents and businesses were evacuated.

Engineers found large void beneath building

According to the final report, engineers found a large void beneath part of the building, including a gap measuring about 3 feet deep and 15 feet wide between the soil and the ground-level slab beneath a load-bearing wall.

The report also identified several smaller gaps between the concrete slab and underlying soil, ranging from one-half inch to 4 inches.

Hundreds were evacuated from an apartment building in Orange County on Thursday, March 19, after potential concerns with the building's stability.

Engineers said the loss of supporting soil caused portions of the slab and load-bearing wall to move downward, leading to structural problems including jammed doors, sloping floors and cracked drywall in the affected sections of the building.

Repairs continue

Engineers recommended temporary shoring to stabilize the affected areas before permanent repairs can begin. They have said there is no immediate concern the building will fail, but it is not safe for residents to occupy while repairs are underway.