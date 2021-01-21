Sanford residents report smoke, loud booms

article

Residents in Seminole County reported hearing "booms" in the Sanford area on Thursday. The noises, coupled with heavy smoke over Lake Monroe, prompted a number of 911 calls.

Authorities said the noise is likely from bridge construction along Interstate 4 near the St. Johns River. The smoke is the result of a nearby controlled burn and unrelated.

The Seminole County Natural Lands Program in cooperation with the Seminole County Fire Department is also conducting a 5-acre prescribed burn at Chuluota Wilderness Area in Chuluota. Residents east of Sanford may notice heavy smoke over the next 24 hours.