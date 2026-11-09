Sanford leaders weigh budget cuts after passage of Amendment 3

The Brief Sanford faces a projected $15 million revenue loss over two years following Amendment 3. City leaders are considering hiring freezes, spending cuts and early retirements. A proposed fire fee remains a last resort.



Sanford city commissioners are working to determine how to address the financial impact of Amendment 3, which passed during the recent election and increases the state's homestead exemption.

City officials estimate the change could cost Sanford approximately $15 million in property tax revenue over the first two years, creating an estimated 18% gap in the city's budget.

Hiring freeze and spending cuts under consideration

Local perspective:

During Monday's commission meeting, leaders noted that most precincts in Sanford voted against the amendment. However, commissioners said the city must now prepare for its financial impact.

"I feel terrible that we are all going to have to suffer because of a vote that the state overall made," said City Commissioner Claudia Thomas.

Sanford is already implementing a strict hiring freeze as department heads review spending and look for additional ways to reduce expenses.

Interim City Manager Craig Radzak said officials are trying to get ahead of potential budget challenges, particularly if a proposed fire assessment fee is not approved.

"We're getting a little bit of a head start in case the fire assessment fee doesn't get approved," Radzak said.

Commissioners discussed several potential cost-saving measures, including eliminating travel to meetings with the Florida League of Cities, reducing public arts spending and conducting an audit of city positions.

They also discussed the possibility of offering early retirement incentives, similar to a program implemented during the Great Recession.

Fire assessment fee remains a last resort

A proposed fire assessment fee was also discussed as a potential way to address the revenue shortfall. However, commissioners acknowledged that the measure has previously faced resistance.

Commissioner Patrick Austin said introducing another fee could create additional frustration among residents.

"The voters have said we want less fees, and if we come back and go, 'We want to do this fire fee,' we are going to be really, really hated," Austin said.

Austin also acknowledged that addressing the budget shortfall will require difficult decisions and approaches the city has not traditionally considered.

"We're going to have to be doing some out-of-the-box thinking that this city is not used to," he said. "And it's going to be uncomfortable."

Amendment to be discussed with incoming mayor

What's next:

Outgoing Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said he plans to meet with Mayor-elect Christina Hollerbach to discuss the city's transition and the financial challenges ahead.

Woodruff said the impact of Amendment 3 will be among the key topics of their discussion as Sanford prepares for its next administration.

City leaders now face the challenge of balancing the budget while determining which services and expenses could be reduced to account for the projected loss in property tax revenue.