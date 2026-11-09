Florida quadruple murder suspect facing death penalty rejects legal counsel, admits to cruel killings

The Brief Domenico Gigante admitted in a Brevard County court on Monday to fatally shooting four family members during a 2023 home burglary. The suspect rejected legal counsel and waived his right to a jury, leaving his death penalty sentencing to the judge. A Brevard County judge delayed the rest of the sentencing to at least Dec. 2 to review additional records regarding his mental health and education.



A Brevard County man facing the death penalty for four counts of premeditated murder admitted in court on Monday that he shot four family members inside a home in 2023, agreeing with every piece of evidence presented by state prosecutors while representing himself without a lawyer.

Brevard County courtroom confession

What we know:

Domenico Gigante broke down during his sentencing hearing on Monday, admitting on the record that he killed four people.

"I failed my daughter. I failed my family. I let everyone down. I'm very sorry, sorry I caused the damage that I have caused," Gigante said.

Gigante is representing himself against four counts of premeditated murder for the deaths of his 15-year-old daughter, her mother, their grandmother and another man in March 2023.

"I'm here to take full accountability and ownership," Gigante said, adding that "the events were calculated and cruel, and it was in the commission of a burglary."

State Attorney Will Scheiner told the court that prosecutors would present evidence from Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigators who processed the crime scene. An agent testified that "there were four deceased individuals inside," with evidence showing the victims were shot and killed, including some found in bed with wounds to their heads.

Defense waiver and evaluation

What we don't know:

The judge has not decided whether Gigante will receive the death penalty. Brevard County Judge Laura Moody did not issue a sentence on Monday, requesting further investigation into Gigante's mental health and school records before a ruling.

Moody urged the defendant to accept legal representation, warning him that "it is almost always unwise to represent yourself in court". Gigante rejected the advice and offered no objections to the state's presentation.

"He is fair. He is just. He's on point," Gigante said regarding the prosecutor's evidence. He told the court: "I am going to continue with being pro se and I'm going to continue with the guilty verdict and I'm going to continue with waiving my right to sentencing by a jury."

Next court date set

What's next:

Gigante will remain without an attorney as the court evaluates the requested background documents. The judge scheduled the next hearing in the sentencing proceedings for Dec. 2 in Brevard County.