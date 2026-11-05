2 more teens arrested in beating of special needs man at forest bonfire party, sheriff says

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The Brief Two more arrests were made on Wednesday for allegedly beating a 19-year-old with special needs at a bonfire party at Tiger Bay State Forest. Logan Levesque, Casey Knight, Cody Stripling, and Sebastian Bowers are accused of aggravated battery and other charges, deputies say.



Two more men have been arrested for the alleged brutal attack of another teen at a bonfire party in the Tiger Bay State Forest, bringing the total number of arrests to four, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

2 more arrests made in the attack of teen with special needs

What we know:

Logan Levesque and Casey Knight were arrested on Wednesday on charges of aggravated abuse of a disabled adult, aggravated battery with bodily harm, and battery by strangulation, according to the Volusia County booking page. Both teens are being held on no bond.

Deputies arrested Cody Stripling and Sebastian Bowers over the weekend for the same charges, the sheriff's office said.

A special needs man was abused at a party

The backstory:

According to an arrest report by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the incident began at a bonfire in Tiger Bay State Forest on Oct. 23, 2026.

Investigators say the victim went to a bonfire party in the forest with his friend that night.

After being at the party for an hour, his friend then left to take some people back home and bring more people to the party. While the victim was waiting for his friend, he sat on the tailgate of a pick-up truck, and that's when Bowers and Stripling approached him and started mocking him, according to an arrest report.

Cell phone video shows the victim being pulled off the tailgate and Bowers, Stripling, and other men in the video spitting, slapping, punching, and kicking the victim repeatedly, the report said.

The beaten teen said that he was attacked for roughly 30 to 40 minutes before his friend came back and helped him, according to the arrest report. The victim was left with multiple bruises on his arms, back, and face, the report said.

Friend details possible motive in attack

What they're saying:

The victim's friend told investigators that he went back to the party to find out what happened when he left. He was told that the men attacked the victim because he had "insulted and brushed up against an unidentified party-goer," reports say.

What we don't know:

We don't know how many people attend the party. We don't know if more people may be arrested or facing charges in connection to the attack.

What you can do:

The Volusia Sheriff's Office asks anyone with additional information to call 386-248-1777 or email Det. Meeks at LMeeks@volusiasheriff.gov.