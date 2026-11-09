Surveillance video captures deadly Umatilla crash that killed mother of 2

The Brief A 44-year-old mother of two was killed when a speeding pickup truck ran a red light and struck her Jeep in Umatilla. Police say the driver was traveling 60 mph in a 30 mph zone in a stolen truck. The driver was hospitalized in critical condition and could face a felony murder charge.



Newly released surveillance video shows a stolen pickup truck running a red light in Lake County and striking a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old mother of two, killing her in a crash just blocks from her home.

Crystal Daniels was on her way to work shortly after 4 a.m. when the crash happened at the intersection of State Road 19 and Guerrant Street in Umatilla.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the stolen Nissan Frontier was traveling 60 mph in a 30 mph zone when the truck struck Daniels’ Jeep Cherokee, killing her at the scene.

Surveillance video captures impact

What we know:

Surveillance cameras at Drumroll Heating and Cooling, across the street from the intersection, captured part of the collision in the reflection of the business’s windows. The cameras also recorded the sound of the impact.

Crystal Daniels was on her way to work shortly after 4 a.m., Nov. 7, 2026, when she was killed in a crash in Umatilla at the intersection of State Road 19 and Guerrant Street.

"Just a really bad accident. Sounded really bad," said Adam Holoman, a field supervisor at Drumroll Heating and Cooling.

Crystal Daniels was on her way to work shortly after 4 a.m., Nov. 7, 2026, when she was killed in a crash in Umatilla at the intersection of State Road 19 and Guerrant Street.

Additional footage from Umatilla City Hall cameras shows the moments leading up to the crash. The video appears to show the traffic light turning green for Daniels as she begins to enter the intersection. The pickup truck then runs the red light on State Road 19 and strikes her vehicle.

Officer attempted to stop driver

Umatilla Police Chief David Seeley said an officer had clocked the pickup traveling 60 mph in a 30 mph zone and activated emergency lights in an attempt to stop the driver.

The officer did not have time to initiate a pursuit before the collision occurred, Seeley said.

Community mourns mom of 2

Holoman said the crash has shaken the close-knit community, particularly with the holidays approaching.

"Everybody knows everybody around here. And then the holidays coming up, too, it's going to be pretty tough for them," he said.

Driver could face felony murder charge

What we don't know:

Seeley said the driver could face a felony murder charge because the crash involved a stolen vehicle. That charge differs from vehicular homicide or vehicular manslaughter.

The Florida Highway Patrol said authorities initially wanted to airlift the driver to a hospital but could not do so because of dense fog. He was transported by ground ambulance and was last reported in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the driver's name.