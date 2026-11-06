Friday: President Donald Trump to visit Kennedy Space Center
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - President Donald Trump is expected to be in Central Florida on Friday, where he will reportedly deliver remarks during the Up Summit at Kennedy Space Center.
It would mark Trump's first visit to Florida following the 2026 midterm election, and his third in the last two weeks. Trump held pre-election rallies in Fort Myers and Daytona Beach.
Trump's visit also coincides with NASA's inaugural MAX Power technology expo and airshow.
Watch President Trump's speech live
Streaming on FOX Local:
President Trump is expected to deliver remarks Friday afternoon. If a feed becomes available, FOX 35 plans to stream the President's remarks in the FOX Local app and on FOX35Orlando.com.
What is the Up Summit?
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According to its website, the Up Summit was founded in 2017 and is touted as an invitation-only event that brings together "the world’s most innovative minds rethinking the future of transportation."
"These are the leaders of the most impactful companies moving people and goods with a common goal of Transforming the Moving World," the website reads.
The Source: This story uses information from NASA's MAX Power website, the Up Summit website, other media reports, and previous FOX Local reporting.