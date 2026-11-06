Friday: President Donald Trump to visit Kennedy Space Center

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The Brief President Donald Trump will head to Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Friday. He is expected to talk at the UP Summit at KSC, which coincides with NASA's MAX Power tech expo. It's Trump's first visit to Florida after the 2026 midterm election. In the last two weeks, Trump held election rallies in Fort Myers and Daytona Beach.



President Donald Trump is expected to be in Central Florida on Friday, where he will reportedly deliver remarks during the Up Summit at Kennedy Space Center.

It would mark Trump's first visit to Florida following the 2026 midterm election, and his third in the last two weeks. Trump held pre-election rallies in Fort Myers and Daytona Beach.

Trump's visit also coincides with NASA's inaugural MAX Power technology expo and airshow.

Watch President Trump's speech live

Streaming on FOX Local:

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks Friday afternoon. If a feed becomes available, FOX 35 plans to stream the President's remarks in the FOX Local app and on FOX35Orlando.com.

What is the Up Summit?

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According to its website, the Up Summit was founded in 2017 and is touted as an invitation-only event that brings together "the world’s most innovative minds rethinking the future of transportation."

"These are the leaders of the most impactful companies moving people and goods with a common goal of Transforming the Moving World," the website reads.