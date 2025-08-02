S.R. 417 northbound closed in Seminole County due to law enforcement activity

The Brief State Road 417 northbound, from State Road 434 to Lake Mary Boulevard, is currently shut down. Investigators say the area will be shut down for an extended period of time. Deputies say there is no threat to public safety.



State Road 417 northbound in the Seminole County area is currently closed due to law enforcement activity and will be shut down for an extended time, officials say.

Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lineline for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.

S.R. 417 northbound closed in Seminole County

What we know:

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says S.R. 417 northbound, from State Road 434 to Lake Mary Boulevard, is currently shut down.

Officials say the area is shut down due to law enforcement activity. The law enforcement presence is due to deputies investigating a suicide, officials say.

Investigators say the area will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Deputies say there is no threat to public safety.

What you can do:

Deputies are asking drivers to seek alternative routes while they investigate.