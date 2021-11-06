Runners brave the cold for Disney's Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

Runners at this year’s Disney Wine & Dine 10K were running in the wet, cold weather, but it didn't dampen their winning spirits.

"I feel fantastic! It rained but it actually felt good," said Jenny Gilroy, a runner who was dressed as the wicked queen from Snow White.

The race started at 5 am. Winner Greg Opp, Jr., crossed the finish line at just under 36 minutes.

"We kind of plan some of these trips around these races" he said. "I've done the ones in the fall, the January ones, the Princess ones in February. Just really love to run down here."

Opp shared some tips for running in cold, wet weather.

MORE NEWS: Universal Orlando brings back 'Buy a Day, Get A 2nd Day Free' deal

"Move Faster," he said. "Get a good warm-up, stay warm, stay loose, just keep it moving. It only gets harder if you slow it down.

This weekend's 5K, 10K, and half-marathon races are the first on-site events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday's half-marathon also starts at 5 a.m. Disney is also hosting a health and fitness expo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Many of the runners were dressed as Disney heroes and villains. Participants came from all over the world. One of the race's youngest runners, 11-year-old Matheson McCumber, says fitness comes first.

Advertisement

"Because I feel like if you do what you want, running is good for you," he said, "it keeps you athletic!"