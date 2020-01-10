Robbery suspect left trail of pink as he fled from Glendale bank

article

Video released by Glendale Police shows a bank robbery suspect leaving his marks as he fled the scene, literally.

The bank robbery, according to Glendale Police officials on Friday, happened on the afternoon of January 2, when the male suspect entered a bank near 55th Avenue and Bell Road, and demanded money from a teller.

The man, police say, stated he had a weapon, and he had a bulge on his left waistband area, but a weapon was not displayed.

After getting the money, police say the suspect ran through the parking lot to a bicycle, and rode the bike to a truck that was parked in the rear parking lot. As the suspect was riding the bike, there was a pink trail seen emanating from the bike, which police say came from the contents of a dye pack that was attached to stolen cash and subsequently exploded.

The truck, police officials say, possibly fled west from Bell Road and 57th Avenue.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his mid-40s, 5'10" tall, and weighing 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing a purple limited edition "Napa" hat with gold trim, black jacket with a small white emblem, jeans, black Nike running shoes, aviator sunglasses, and a black drawstring backpack.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

