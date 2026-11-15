Woman shot in Osceola County deputy-involved shooting, officials say

article

The Brief A woman was shot by deputies in Osceola County on Saturday night, according to officials. It is not yet known what led to the shooting.



One woman was shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Osceola County on Saturday night, according to officials with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the area of Old Town in Kissimmee, according to deputies.

The woman's condition has not yet been made clear.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.