Winter Garden man sentenced to life in prison for killing neighbor over ATV noise

The Brief Ralph Hensel was sentenced to life without parole for fatally shooting his neighbor, Ja’Keem Williams, over ATV noise in Winter Garden. Williams’ family delivered emotional statements during an unusually heated sentencing hearing. Hensel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after initially facing a first-degree murder charge.



A man who shot and killed his neighbor during an argument over ATV noise in Winter Garden will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ralph Hensel, who was 57 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the February 2025 killing of 32-year-old Ja’Keem Williams. A judge handed down the life sentence Tuesday.

Father of three

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Hensel became upset about people riding ATVs through a grassy area at their apartment complex. Surveillance video presented in court showed Hensel retrieving a gun, walking across the courtyard and waiting for Williams to arrive, according to the prosecution.

When Williams stopped nearby, Hensel shot him twice in the back of the head.

Williams was a father of three children, who were 7, 6 and 2 years old at the time of the sentencing. His youngest child was just 11 months old when Williams was killed.

During Tuesday's hearing, Williams' family members delivered emotional statements about the loss and the impact on his children.

"You are scum. You are a murderer," Williams' mother, Keisha Roll-McNeal, told Hensel.

She described the moments he would never get to share with his children again.

"Every hug, every kiss, every time he would be able to tuck his children into bed, you took that from him," she said.

Brianna Hernandez, the mother of Williams' children, said the children have been left to grow up without their father.

"They have been sentenced to a lifetime without him, so why should the person responsible for taking his life be given the opportunity for freedom," Hernandez said.

Hensel's remarks in court

The other side:

Hensel was initially indicted on a first-degree murder charge, with a grand jury finding the killing was premeditated. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and asked for a 25-year prison sentence.

During the hearing, Hensel made several remarks about his willingness to remain behind bars, telling the judge he expected to die in prison.

"Being in jail, your honor, has actually been a comfort to me," Hensel said.

His comments drew a response from state prosecutor Frank George.

"He likes being in prison? He likes being in jail. He's he comfortable there? Send him there," George said.

Williams' parents said Hensel's remarks showed a lack of remorse.

Emotional hearing

What's next:

The hearing was unusually emotional, with the judge allowing family members to display photographs and signs as they addressed Hensel.

Hensel will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After the hearing, Hensel's family said they are pursuing a separate case against the apartment complex and its manager to determine whether they share any responsibility for the circumstances surrounding Williams' death.