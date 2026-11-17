The Brief An Uber driver is facing complaints after a passenger captured video of him driving the wrong way up an I-95 on-ramp. Alyssa Parnell said the ride started out okay, but took a terrifying turn. The Sheriff’s Office noted they cannot make an immediate arrest without a deputy witnessing the offense, but the driver could still face charges.



An Uber driver took a dangerous turn during a routine trip when he missed a passenger’s exit, flipped around through a highway cutout reserved for law enforcement, and sped the wrong way up an I-95 on-ramp.

Wrong-way I-95 incident

What they're saying:

Alyssa Parnell captured the frightening ordeal on video as the vehicle hugged the shoulder while traffic rushed toward them.

"We should just get back on the interstate though. Okay? Good idea?" Parnell asked in the recording, to which the driver responded, "No, we don’t have to."

Credit: Alyssa Parnell

Parnell later explained that her ride had started normally until she noticed the missed exit, noting that the driver’s demeanor suddenly shifted. She avoided calling 911 immediately to prevent startling the driver and escalating the danger while trying to escape safely.

Law enforcement response

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received a report from Parnell regarding the incident. Deputies could not make an arrest at the scene because law enforcement did not witness the traffic violation firsthand. However, authorities stated a deputy can file an affidavit with the State Attorney’s Office to review the video and determine if the driver displayed "willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property" to pursue reckless driving charges.

Uber’s response

The other side:

Uber representatives told FOX 35 they have removed the driver’s access to the platform, and said in a statement,

"We can’t imagine how terrifying this must have been. Every driver on Uber is responsible for knowing and obeying the rules of the road at all times, as stated in our Community Guidelines .

"Couriers and drivers agree to follow our community guidelines which clearly state that everyone is responsible for knowing and obeying all applicable laws and the rules of the road—such as complying with traffic laws, signs, and signals—at all times when using the Uber Marketplace Platform.

"We have a team of former law enforcement professionals around the globe who are on call to work with police 24-7 to respond to urgent needs and walk them through how we can assist in an investigation. This team works to proactively educate law enforcement about how to reach us and get the information they need through valid legal process."