Ricky Cobb shooting: Minnesota State Trooper charged with murder

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed a murder charge against Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan in the killing of Ricky Cobb II.

Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault in connection to the July 31, 2023, traffic stop. These charges come nearly six months after the fatal shooting, and follow calls from Cobb’s family for the firing and charging of Londregan.

"Ryan Londregan stole my son from me," Cobb’s mother Nyra Fields-Miller said Wednesday in a statement. "He gunned Ricky down my son for no reason while he was defenseless. Nothing can ever make up for that. But today’s decision is the first step toward closure and justice."

Minnesota State Patrol troopers pulled over Cobb during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 near 42nd Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on July 31, 2023. Authorities previously said Cobb had a felony warrant out of Ramsey County and attempted to detain him when he fled. A trooper then shot Cobb, and he died from his injuries.

Dash camera and body camera videos that were released show the three troopers approaching Cobb's vehicle and asking him to get out of the car, and then they attempt to physically remove him after he refused to exit. Londregan then fired his gun, killing Cobb.

Following the shooting, the BCA has said there was a gun in the back of Cobb's vehicle — but never visibly in his possession — when he was fatally shot.

Londregan had about 1.5 years of law enforcement experience at the time of the shooting.

According to his family, Cobb was the father of two sons, ages 8 and 10.

All three troopers involved in the traffic stop were placed on administrative leave following the incident. They remain on paid leave as of Wednesday morning.

Chief Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol said last summer Cobb was pulled when a State Patrol Trooper, later identified as Brett Seide, working overnight in search of traffic violations spotted Cobb's Ford Fusion with no taillights near Dowling Avenue on I-94. At that point, Langer said troopers discovered the Cobb had a pickup and hold for a felony violation of an order of protection out of Ramsey County.

A total of four videos were released – bodycam footage from the driver's side, passenger's side, and trooper from behind the vehicle, as well as squad car dashcam video.

In one bodycam video of the driver’s side of Cobb’s vehicle, a trooper is speaking with Cobb and repeatedly asks him to step outside the vehicle. He is asked to hand the trooper his keys but refuses. Cobb can be heard saying, "Call my attorney" and "Is it a warrant?" while being asked to exit.

He continually asks "Why?" while being told to hand over his keys, before he puts the vehicle in drive and begins to drive away.

As the trooper tries to reach into his vehicle, at least two shots can be heard, fired from the trooper on the passenger's side, according to Langer.

When troopers catch up to Cobb, his vehicle is pinned against the guardrail of I-94. A trooper can be heard saying, "Stay with me man," as the troopers attempt to render aid to him.

Murder charge in Ricky Cobb shooting

"A critical component of the work of the Minnesota State Patrol is engaging with drivers during motor vehicle stops. This is something that State Troopers do every day, and, as a result, they receive extensive training on how to do so safely and effectively. Trooper Londregan did not follow this training," Hennepin County Mary Moriarty said in a statement Wednesday. "These charges are appropriate based on the thorough investigation conducted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and attorneys in our office. This matter is now an active criminal prosecution. Because this matter is now an active criminal prosecution, and because we take the right to a fair trial seriously, we will have no further comment at this time."

Londregan's attorney files motion to dismiss murder charge

Hours after the Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed a murder charge against Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan in the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II, Londregan's attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

In the court filing, Londregan's attorney cited abuse of the grand jury process. It reads: "Londregan moves the court for an order dismissing the state's complaint for abuse of the grand jury process, in that the state empaneled a grand jury and, when the grand jury did not return an indictment, proceeded to charge defendant via complaint, thus using the grand jury improperly as a substitute for discovery."

A court date for the filing has not been set.

MN State Patrol comments on murder charges

Langer, of the Minnesota State Patrol, released a statement regarding the charges against Londregan. It reads:

"Any time a use-of-force incident ends with the loss of a life, it is tragic. Ricky Cobb II’s death is no different. This is a sad situation for everyone involved. We acknowledge the deep loss felt by Mr. Cobb’s family and friends. We also recognize the gravity of this situation for the State Patrol and our troopers tasked with making difficult split-second decisions.

"In accordance with the troopers’ labor contract, Trooper Ryan Londregan will remain on paid leave while an investigation by the Department of Public Safety’s Internal Affairs Division is completed. That investigation has begun and will inform employment decisions.

"The State Patrol is also conducting a critical incident review that will examine and inform our training and policies.

"Today’s announcement of criminal charges by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office marks the next step in the judicial process related to this case. We respect that process and cannot comment further due to the ongoing criminal proceedings."

Meanwhile, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson released the following statement:

"We continue to extend our condolences to the family of Ricky Cobb II. I understand this has been a painful journey for them, all of their loved ones and for members of our community."

"A death resulting from any law enforcement encounter is always painful. These situations are dynamic and difficult, often taking place in a moment when decisions and judgments can be life-changing and, in this case, life-ending. Those involved will be impacted for life.

"We thank the members of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for their diligence and active engagement in this investigation. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated and independent work of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Force Investigations Unit. We respect and accept the today’s charging decision.

"Today’s decision marks the next step in the criminal process for the troopers involved. The State Patrol will evaluate its training and policies as part of its critical incident review of this incident. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Internal Affairs Division, which is independent of the State Patrol, is conducting an internal investigation.

"I expect our state troopers to operate each day and during every interaction with the State Patrol’s core values of respect, integrity, courage, honor and excellence at the forefront."