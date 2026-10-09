Retired Palm Bay police K-9 Kylo dies at age 9: 'You will be greatly missed'
PALM BAY, Fla. - A retired Palm Bay Police Department K-9 who helped find missing people and apprehend suspects has died, the department announced Friday.
The backstory:
Kylo died peacefully at home early Friday morning. He was 9 1/2 years old.
During his law enforcement career, Kylo served the Palm Bay community by helping officers locate missing people, seize illegal drugs and apprehend suspects, police said.
Credit: Palm Bay Police Department
After retiring, Kylo lived with Sgt. Brandon Williams and his family.
What they're saying:
The department said Kylo remained active during retirement, enjoyed playing and "never turned down a tasty treat."
"Rest in peace, Kylo. You will be greatly missed," the department said.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Palm Bay Police Department.