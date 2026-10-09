Retired Palm Bay police K-9 Kylo dies at age 9: 'You will be greatly missed'

article

The Brief Retired Palm Bay police K-9 Kylo died peacefully at home Friday. Kylo helped find missing people, seize drugs and apprehend suspects. He spent his retirement with Sgt. Brandon Williams and his family.



A retired Palm Bay Police Department K-9 who helped find missing people and apprehend suspects has died, the department announced Friday.

The backstory:

Kylo died peacefully at home early Friday morning. He was 9 1/2 years old.

During his law enforcement career, Kylo served the Palm Bay community by helping officers locate missing people, seize illegal drugs and apprehend suspects, police said.

Credit: Palm Bay Police Department

After retiring, Kylo lived with Sgt. Brandon Williams and his family.

What they're saying:

The department said Kylo remained active during retirement, enjoyed playing and "never turned down a tasty treat."

"Rest in peace, Kylo. You will be greatly missed," the department said.