The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that additional flooding could occur as Florida communities continue recovering from historic rainfall. The St. Johns River reached record levels near Cocoa, with flooding affecting communities including Sanford, DeLand and Astor. State agencies have completed nearly 500 floodwater rescues, while officials warn that floodwaters along the slow-moving river could persist for weeks or months.



Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Monday that additional flooding could occur across parts of Florida as communities continue recovering from back-to-back historic flooding events, with the St. Johns River reaching record levels.

DeSantis spoke at a press conference at the West Melbourne Veterans Memorial Complex alongside Florida State Guard Executive Director Mark Thieme, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Jared Perdue, Congressman Mike Haridopolos and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Florida historic flooding recovery

The backstory:

Parts of Florida's east coast have received 15 to 20 inches of rain in recent days, including areas around Cocoa Beach. Much of the rainfall fell in communities that experienced historic flash flooding earlier this month.

The St. Johns River is a major concern for state officials. Near Cocoa, the river reached nearly 19 feet Saturday, surpassing the previous record by almost a foot, according to DeSantis.

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Flooding has also affected areas near Sanford, DeLand and Astor. Because the St. Johns River moves slowly, officials warned that floodwaters could take weeks or even months to recede. Additional rainfall could worsen flooding or prolong recovery.

"[There] could be more flooding that happens in the near future," DeSantis said.

Several medical and care facilities across Broward County have also been disrupted by flooding, according to the governor.

DeSantis said the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office remains closed because of flooding.

Memorial Regional Hospital has experienced water intrusion and falling ceiling tiles. Infection control personnel are assessing the damage, and patients are being relocated as necessary, officials said.

Pediatric Medical Daycare of Hollywood is temporarily transferring some children to another facility because of flooding. BARC Housing, which provides services through ECF/IID, has also relocated some residents due to water intrusion, DeSantis said.

State seeks additional federal disaster assistance

What we know:

Florida previously submitted a request for a major disaster declaration following the initial flooding earlier in November. The state has continued collecting damage assessments and information to submit an additional request covering the latest flooding.

DeSantis said the latest request would cover a broader area because more communities were affected by the recent flooding.

The governor also said the declaration has been submitted to President Donald Trump's desk, and he anticipates it will be approved.

DeSantis said residents should not expect federal assistance to cover all damage, but it could provide some much-needed financial relief.

State rescues and emergency deployments

By the numbers:

State agencies have completed nearly 500 floodwater rescues, in addition to efforts by local law enforcement and fire departments, DeSantis said.

The Florida National Guard has mobilized 421 personnel, completed 417 welfare checks and deployed 54 high-water vehicles across six counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has deployed 173 officers, while more than 200 Florida Highway Patrol troopers are assisting communities, helping stranded motorists and removing disabled vehicles. FHP also helped relocate about 50 cattle to higher ground.

Nearly 160 Florida State Guard personnel have been mobilized for maritime, aviation, unmanned aviation and crisis response missions. The agency has deployed four deep-water rescue boats, three large trucks and two amphibious rescue vehicles.

The Florida State Guard also has two teams supporting muck-and-gut operations in Brevard and Okeechobee counties. About 250 properties have received assistance through those efforts.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has deployed more than 10,000 feet of temporary flood barriers, known as Tiger Dams, to protect critical infrastructure. Those barriers include areas around Seminole County government buildings and lift stations, as well as HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford.

The agency also has deployed 90 pumps and 22 vacuum trucks across Brevard, Broward, Indian River, Flagler, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Volusia counties.

The Florida Department of Transportation has deployed more than 750 personnel across Central and South Florida for flood assessments and pumping operations.

Shelters and assistance centers open

What you can do:

One shelter is open in Brevard County at the Joseph Davis Community Center in Melbourne. Four comfort centers are also open to support residents in Martin, Putnam and Volusia counties.

Four multiagency resource centers are operating across three counties to connect residents with state agencies, local partners and nonprofit organizations. The centers offer essential supplies, disaster assistance information, cleanup resources, counseling and other recovery services.

Two centers are open in Brevard County at the Tony Rosa Community Center and Veterans Memorial Complex. Another is located at the Okeechobee Public Library. A fourth is scheduled to open Tuesday at a parking garage at City Hall in Broward County.

More than 1,600 residents have received assistance through the multiagency resource centers, DeSantis said. All centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Residents whose homes are uninhabitable because of flooding may also qualify for the state's travel trailer program.

State distributes water, meals and cleanup supplies

What they're saying:

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has distributed more than 22,000 boxes of water, 7,500 meals, 1,200 flood cleanup buckets and 1,300 tarps, Perdue said.

"Conditions will start to improve, but floodwaters will remain high, especially around the St. Johns River for many, many days," Perdue said.

State officials said State Road 50 in Brevard County and State Road 46 in Seminole County remain underwater.

Sheriff Ivey praised the community's response to the flooding and said no one in the community had died as a result of the storm.

"The most important number in this storm is that we haven't lost anybody here in our community. Everyone has worked together," Ivey said. "In Brevard County we sometimes mess with each other. We don’t always agree on things. But nobody messes with us. Our community has pulled together."

Residents can find the latest state updates here.

Federal disaster approval

What we don't know:

State officials are still awaiting final approval from President Donald Trump on Florida's major disaster declaration request.