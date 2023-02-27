Expand / Collapse search

Restaurant high chairs recalled after reports of some breaking, children falling

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 11:17AM
Recalls
Fox TV Stations
recalled high chairs article

(L) The recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCMO – Mahogany (assembled), and (R) Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCBK – Black (assembled). (Credit: CPSC)

Restaurant owners and diners with young children were recently put on notice after multiple high chairs broke with children in them, prompting a recall

The recall involves 22,400 Lancaster Table & Seating brand High Chairs in the U.S., in addition to about 52 sold in Canada, according to a Feb. 23 notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission

The notice said Clark Associates, based out of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, received "three reports of high chairs breaking while in use and children falling." However, no injuries were reported.

RELATED: Disney-themed children’s figurines recalled due to choking hazard

The high chairs have black, mahogany, natural, or walnut finishes and were sold in either assembled or ready-to-assemble form, the CPSC said. 

Image 1 of 2

Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCKDBK - Black (ready-to-assemble) (credit: CPSC)

Only high chairs manufactured in China are impacted by the recall. "Made in China" or "made in ____" is printed on the warning label found on the front of the seatback and on the product label found on the underside of the seat bottom, consumer safety officials said. The model number is printed on the label on the underside of the seat bottom.

Recalled high chairs have the following model numbers:

Assembled

  • 164HIGHCBK
  • 164HIGHCMO
  • 164HIGHCNAT
  • 164HIGHCWN

Ready to Assemble

  • 164HIGHCKDBK
  • 164HIGHCKDMO
  • 164HIGHCKDNT
  • 164HIGHCWN

The recalled high chairs were sold at The Restaurant Store and online at www.therestaurantstore.com and www.webstaurantstore.com between January 2022 and September 2022 for between $43 and $65.

Tesla recalls 362K+ vehicles due to 'full self-driving' safety concerns | LiveNOW from FOX

U.S. safety regulators have pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its "Full Self-Driving" system because it misbehaves around intersections and doesn't always follow speed limits. The recall, part of a larger investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into Tesla's automated driving systems, is the most serious action taken yet against the electric vehicle maker. The safety agency says in documents posted on its website, that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks. The documents say Tesla is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem. More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and return them to any of the Restaurant Store locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware or Maryland, or contact Clark Associates for a free replacement or refund in the form of store credit.

Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the dismantled or destroyed product and dispose of it, the notice said.

RELATED: Reckitt recalls 145K cans of baby formula due to possible contamination

This story was reported from Cincinnati.