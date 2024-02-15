Residents push back on Brevard County’s $47 million beach restoration 

Controversy is mounting as Brevard County gears up for its latest beach re-nourishment project.

The county plans to put new sand on 11 miles of beaches stretching from Pineda Causeway to Spessard Holland Park. Officials say they’re building back the beaches, while some argue they’re burying them. On Wednesday, bulldozers were already in place at S.P.R.A Park, and no trespassing signs were up to let people know beach renourishment was starting soon.

Before the project gets underway, some neighbors are telling the county to spend $47 million somewhere else.

"What they are doing to our beach sucks, and it's stupid, and they should stop," said Matt Fleming, who’s been a beach activist for years and is fighting to stop the multi-million dollar project.

"It's a natural treasure, and the fact that they keep trying to cover it with dirt is insane."

Fleming is talking about the mid-reach reef that's currently exposed near Seagull Park in South Patrick Shores. He says he's watched the county bring in new sand for years and is worried wildlife is leaving because their habitat is being buried. He values the reef, and he isn't alone.

"The ledges are where they protect from predators, and the green sea turtles - the juveniles grow up here. This is their habitat," added Sandra Sullivan, who’s been documenting several beach renourishment projects and believes federal restrictions aren’t being followed.

Sullivan's also been actively fighting to save the reef for years with rallies and signs.

"I think it's a waste of money. All we need is a dune restoration," she said.

She is worried about saving oceanfront properties but says new sand shouldn't be dumped over the reef, which she says is federally protected. Not everyone thinks the reef should be there.

"It's kind of prohibiting me from wanting to adventure out," said visiting tourist Kris Simonson, who immediately noticed the exposed reef on Wednesday.

She was caught off guard and is worried about ocean safety seeing the exposed reef.

"I would be frightened of either slipping or getting a foot caught," the tourist added.

The county says the $47 million, 16-month project is supposed to restore beaches and damaged dunes.

"I call it an ecological disaster in slow motion that lasts for years," Fleming concluded.

In an earlier update, the county told FOX 35 News that this work was supposed to start in January, but so far, that hasn't happened.

We attempted to reach the county for an update on what's causing the delay and if the project is still moving forward. At this time, we have not heard back, but we will update this story when we do.