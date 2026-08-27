Rescue: New wheelchair donated to help Florida pit bull pup

The Brief A new wheelchair may be on the way for a Florida pup with a rare neurological condition. Baby was born with Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis, which impacts her balance and mobility. The pink wheelchair she uses to go outside and go to the bathroom was recently taken from her hospice home. Police have opened an investigation, but do not have any leads. The rescue said Ruck9, an organization that provides disability devices for animals, said it wanted to help Baby with a pink wheelchair.



A brand-new pink wheelchair may be on the way for a Florida pup with a rare neurological condition.

Florida pup's pink wheelchair stolen

The backstory:

Baby's pink wheelchair recently went missing in August – believed to have been stolen – from the porch of her hospice family's home. This pink wheelchair is vital to Baby's everyday life: it helps keep her balance, which allows her to maintain her mobility and independence, The Pittie Party of Central Florida Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Baby was born with Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis, a rare neurological condition that affects her balance and mobility – and therefore her ability to walk around, go to the bathroom, etc.

We are heartbroken that someone would do this. —

What they're saying:

"We are heartbroken that someone would do this. We don’t have extra funds to order a new one. So upsetting. Would anyone like to help us get a new one? You can even meet her if you’re willing to help. She has no way to go potty on her own and trying to hold her is very difficult without this chair," the rescue said in a Facebook post.

The rescue and the St. Cloud Police Department have been hoping to find the person or persons who allegedly took her wheelchair, but so far, neither have any potential leads. There were no cameras positioned nearby to capture what happened, the organization said.

New wheelchair on the way

In a midnight Facebook post on Thursday morning, the owner of The Pittie Party of Central Florida said another organization, Ruck9, had contacted them about providing another pink wheelchair for Baby.

"It's designed custom for her because she requires front and back wheels, and we know it's going to help her so much," the rescue said in a video.

According to its website, Ruck9 helps create mobility devices for dogs.