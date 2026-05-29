Reports: Orlando Magic looking to hire San Antonio Spurs Sean Sweeney as head coach

The Brief The Orlando Magic are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney to be the team's head coach, according to multiple reports. The Magic fired then-head coach Jamahl Mosley in May 2026, following their playoff loss.



The Orlando Magic are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney as its next head coach, according to several media reports.

The AP, ESPN and The Atlantic, citing unnamed sources, reported Friday about the potential deal.

The Orlando Magic declined to comment on the reports.

The Magic fired Jamahl Mosley as its head coach in May, following the team's third-consecutive first-round playoff loss. He has since joined the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sweeney — currently the associate head coach for the San Antonio Spurs — is getting the job over, among other candidates, longtime coaches Billy Donovan and Jeff Van Gundy, the AP reported.

Sweeney is expected to remain with the Spurs through the end of their season.