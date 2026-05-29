Reports: Orlando Magic looking to hire San Antonio Spurs Sean Sweeney as head coach
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney as its next head coach, according to several media reports.
The AP, ESPN and The Atlantic, citing unnamed sources, reported Friday about the potential deal.
The Orlando Magic declined to comment on the reports.
The Magic fired Jamahl Mosley as its head coach in May, following the team's third-consecutive first-round playoff loss. He has since joined the New Orleans Pelicans.
Sweeney — currently the associate head coach for the San Antonio Spurs — is getting the job over, among other candidates, longtime coaches Billy Donovan and Jeff Van Gundy, the AP reported.
Sweeney is expected to remain with the Spurs through the end of their season.
The Source: Several media outlets, including the AP, ESPN and The Atlantic, citing sources, reported that Sean Sweeney could be the next head coach for the Orlando Magic. When reached by FOX 35 on Friday, the Magic declined to comment.