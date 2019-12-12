Reports: Mother rushed to Florida hospital after child finds gun, shoots her

article

A woman has been rushed to the hospital after a child accidentally shot her in Ft. Lauderdale, reports said.

WSVN said that Fort Lauderdale police and Fire Rescue units responded to West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 25th Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

They said that police reported that a child got ahold of a gun inside a vehicle and accidentally shot the mother.

MORE NEWS: Florida horse stolen, slaughtered for meat, sheriff says

The mother was reportedly transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.