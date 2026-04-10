Marine Science Center hosts two-day Turtle Day event in Volusia County

The Brief Volusia’s Marine Science Center is hosting a two-day Turtle Day focused on marine conservation. The event features animal exhibits, touch pools, and sea turtle rehabilitation education. Officials also highlight increased turtle strandings and seasonal risks along the coast.



The Marine Science Center in Volusia County is hosting its annual Turtle Day celebration as a two-day event.

Activities will feature hands-on activities, educational programs and opportunities to learn about marine conservation.

What you can do:

Visitors can attend live animal presentations, explore touch pool experiences, and visit vendors and nonprofit groups focused on environmental education. Organizers say the event highlights the importance of protecting marine life and the role the public can play in conservation efforts.

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The center is also showcasing its turtle triage and rehabilitation work, where injured sea turtles are treated and prepared for release. Staff say hundreds of turtles have been brought in this year alone, with dozens already undergoing care for illness or injury.

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Officials say rough surf and seasonal conditions often increase strandings and injuries, making community awareness and reporting especially important.

The event coincides with National Gopher Tortoise Day and is expected to draw families and wildlife enthusiasts throughout the weekend.