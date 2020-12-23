Report: Orange County firefighter arrested for possession of marijuana in Texas
article
WISE COUNTY, Texas - An Orange County firefighter has been relieved of duty without pay after the department says he was arrested for possession of marijuana in Texas.
Erik Quarterman was arrested in Wise County, Texas on Sunday. According to documents from Orange County Fire Rescue, Quarterman is charged with a felony Possession of Marijuana and that they are reviewing the matter.
He was relieved of duty on Monday.
An arrest report was not made available.