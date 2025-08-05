Registered sex offender accused of groping teen on flight to Orlando

The Brief An Indiana man is accused of groping a teen girl on a Spirit Airlines flight. The girl told police she woke up to find the man touching her inappropriately. The man was removed from the flight and is under investigation, having been charged with sexual battery.



A registered sex offender from Indiana is facing charges after allegedly groping a 17-year-old girl on a Spirit Airlines flight from Indianapolis to Orlando last month, according to Orlando police.

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the victim told investigators that the incident began when she asked the passenger in the window seat if she could take a picture out of the window.

A man seated in the aisle seat, identified as John Daniel Fowler, 65, allegedly asked her to send the photo to him and gave her his phone number. She said she attempted to avoid further conversation, but Fowler continued trying to engage her.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Throughout the flight, the girl said Fowler repeatedly placed his hand on her seat. She pushed his hand away each time, according to the report. As the plane landed—but before any doors opened—she said she awoke to find Fowler touching her inappropriately.

She said she alerted a flight attendant, who moved her to the front of the plane and relocated Fowler to the rear.

The backstory:

Before boarding the flight, Fowler allegedly became agitated when asked to pay a $100 fee for oversized luggage and said he hoped the "plane would crash," according to a criminal complaint.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Despite the alarming remark, he apologized and was permitted to board. Once in flight, the teen passenger says Fowler tried to engage her in unwanted conversation and physical contact, culminating in the reported incident that prompted her to scream.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any policies were violated by allowing Fowler to board after his earlier outburst at the Indianapolis gate.

What they're saying:

Flight attendants confirmed that the girl reported the incident before the plane reached the gate, officials said.

Spirit Airlines issued a statement, "Safety is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for the behavior as alleged. The allegations are serious and we will provide any necessary assistance to law enforcement in their investigation. Additionally, this individual is no longer welcome on any of our flights."

The other side:

When interviewed by police, Fowler claimed he had reached down to retrieve the girl's thermos, which had fallen, and accidentally touched her leg as he sat back up. He denied being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.