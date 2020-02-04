Red baby booties, hats given to newborns at Florida hospital to raise awareness for heart defects

article

Babies at a Florida hospital received red booties and hats to raise awareness for those with congenital heart defects.

AdventHealth told FOX 35 News that on Tuesday morning, the 'Babies Go Red' campaign began.

To kick off the campaign, they said that red baby booties and hats were given to newborns at the hospital. They were each knitted and crocheted by volunteers from across Central Florida.

The Babies Go Red campaign attempts to raise awareness for those with a congenital heart defect, which they say is the nation's most common birth defects.