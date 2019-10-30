Recipe: Crab queso dip

If you're a Thursday Night Football fan, it's time to break out the chips! Dr. BBQ has come up with a cheesy dip recipe that’s sure to spice up your pre-game party.

If you don't have one of those mini-crock pots, just about any type of serving dish will do, but Dr. BBQ says it's best to try to keep it warm if you can.

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

1 small jar diced pimentos, drained

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups half and half

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1 pound mild cheddar cheese, shredded

8 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes

1 pound lump crabmeat, picked over

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Tortilla and pita chips for dipping

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the scallions and jalapeno and cook, stirring occasionally until the onion is soft.

Add the pimentos and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally for about a minute.

Sprinkle the flour over the mixture and stir to blend. Cook for about a minute until it’s incorporated.

Add the half and half, salt and cayenne. Mix well and bring to a low simmer.

Add both cheeses. Cook, stirring often until the cheeses are melted and incorporated into the sauce.

Reserve ½ cup of the crab and a teaspoon of parsley for garnish, then add the remaining crab and parsley. Cook, stirring often for a couple minutes until the crab is heated through.

Transfer to a warming pot or a bowl and garnish with the reserved crab and parsley.

Serve with pita and other chips on the side for dipping.

Makes about 6 servings.