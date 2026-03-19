Rat nightmare will continue at beachside 'horror house' following county magistrate hearing

The Brief Neighbors living near a rat-infested hoarder's house will have to endure the nightmare for at least another month. A Brevard County magistrate gave the homeowner more time to address issues at the home. The homeowner didn’t attend the hearing and hasn’t made any improvements to the home since it was deemed an "unsafe structure" several months ago.



A long-troubled property in Brevard County described by neighbors as a "house of horrors" remains a source of frustration after officials granted the homeowner additional time to clean it up.

For nearly a decade, residents along Atlantic Avenue have complained about conditions at the home, citing health and safety concerns including rodents, insects and reports of human waste in nearby yards.

What they're saying:

The home reached the maximum allowable fines for code violations involving unsafe structures, junk vehicles, and overgrown property.

While the homeowner was eventually cleared out and the house officially condemned in December, the problems inside remain. Piles of trash and debris were left behind, creating a breeding ground for rodents that neighbors say multiply every few weeks.

"I am shaking at this point," said neighbor Cheryl Cataldo. "I’ve been waiting 10 years to have this house out of my face."

Another extension

At a magistrate hearing on Thursday, neighbors hoped for a definitive resolution. Instead, the county granted the homeowner another 30-day extension to clear out the trash and debris remaining inside the structure.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The decision came as a shock to residents, especially since the homeowner did not even show up to the hearing.

"Right now, the homeowner is nowhere to be found at this junk house," said neighbor Susan Brennan. "[She] gets more rights than us."

Neighborhood nightmare continues

The frustration at the hearing grew when the magistrate judge declined to let the gathered neighbors speak. Many had attended specifically to explain the daily reality of living next to the infestation and the stench coming from the property.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"People came, the neighborhood's here and no one could even take a minute to say yes you can make a comment," Brennan said. "They immediately said no."

The lack of progress and the inability to voice their concerns left many in attendance feeling defeated.

"I don’t know how to feel right now," Cataldo said. "I am shaking. I am so upset with how things are run, with the county, with the court system, I am just so upset. This is so bad."

For those living on Atlantic Avenue, the legal process feels like a barrier to the safety of their own homes.

"Very disappointing," Brennan added.

"They need to change the laws," said Cataldo. "The laws need to be changed."